Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Get Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NINE shares. Wells Fargo started coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

Receive News & Ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.