Nike (NKE) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Nike worth $79,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Nike by 16.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,790,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $507,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,035 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Nike by 394.2% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,166,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,475,000 after purchasing an additional 930,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $171,306,000 after purchasing an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $50,146,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $68.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

NKE stock opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nike has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nike’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.