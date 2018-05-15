Niger Uranium (URU) Trading Down 0%

Niger Uranium (LON:URU) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 5,678,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

About Niger Uranium

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sweden, Canada, and South Africa. It primarily explores for uranium, oil, nickel, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Zebediela nickel sulphide project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa; and the Närke oil-uranium project covering an area of approximately 7,087 hectares located near the town of Örebro, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Niger Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niger Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.