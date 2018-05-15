Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 5,632 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 5,632 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $310,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares opened at $55.08 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 103.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1,294.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

