NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,700 Goldman Sachs (GS)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $1,778,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $1,167,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Vetr raised Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs to $221.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.78.

Goldman Sachs stock opened at $243.91 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs has a 52 week low of $243.60 and a 52 week high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

