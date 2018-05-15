Nexstar Media Group (NXST) PT Lowered to $96.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $88.00 target price on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $66.45 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $615.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 99.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

