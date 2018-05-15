NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT) Holdings Decreased by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trst accounts for 3.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trst were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trst by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 152,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NexPoint Residential Trst opened at $27.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. NexPoint Residential Trst has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. NexPoint Residential Trst had a net margin of 47.13% and a return on equity of 28.96%. equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. NexPoint Residential Trst’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

