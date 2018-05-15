Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nexeo Solutions, Inc. distributes chemicals and plastics products. The company’s line of business consists of Chemicals, Plastics and Environmental Services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXEO. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nexeo Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of Nexeo Solutions opened at $9.46 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . Nexeo Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $859.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexeo Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

