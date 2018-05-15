Nework (NKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million

Nework (CURRENCY:NKC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Nework token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nework has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nework has a total market cap of $11.68 million and $6.70 million worth of Nework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.01684250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004603 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015968 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017145 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Nework Token Profile

Nework (NKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2016. Nework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,586,172 tokens. Nework’s official website is nework.pro . Nework’s official Twitter account is @Neworkpro . Nework’s official message board is medium.com/@nework

Nework Token Trading

Nework can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nework using one of the exchanges listed above.

