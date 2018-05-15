Newmark Group (NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 766,001 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the April 13th total of 1,273,576 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Sandler O’Neill lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.75 million. analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,699,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,982,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,723,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.