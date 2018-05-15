Newell Brands (NWL) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of Newell Brands traded down $0.77, reaching $26.34, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,866. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

