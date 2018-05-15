Newell Brands (NWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,205,043 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 13th total of 36,441,414 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,618,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of Newell Brands opened at $27.11 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

