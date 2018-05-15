New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,688 Shares of Papa John’s Pizza (PZZA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Papa John’s Pizza worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s Pizza by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Papa John’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Papa John’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Papa John’s Pizza from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Papa John’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Papa John’s Pizza (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $427.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.74 million. Papa John’s Pizza had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. Papa John’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Pizza will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Papa John’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 36,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,185,645.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,641.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 8,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $500,340.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,781 shares of company stock worth $2,793,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Pizza

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

