New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Signet Jewelers (SIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,093.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

Signet Jewelers opened at $38.08 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $39.40.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.02. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

