New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in ABM Industries (ABM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of ABM Industries worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.84.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

