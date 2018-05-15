New Age Beverages (NBEV) Issues Earnings Results

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09), reports. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of New Age Beverages traded down $0.14, reaching $1.95, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 425,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,496. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $35,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. It offers ready to drink tea, kombucha, energy drinks, and functional waters under XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brand names. The company offers its products directly, as well as through store delivery distribution systems in the United States and internationally.

