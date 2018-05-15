Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $99.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences opened at $91.01 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $92.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,115.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 75,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $6,828,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,705 shares of company stock worth $17,909,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.