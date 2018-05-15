Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $17.87 Million Holdings in E-Trade (ETFC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,670 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in E-Trade were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in E-Trade by 1.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,637,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of E-Trade by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of E-Trade in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of E-Trade by 107.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 120,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of E-Trade by 451.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETFC shares. UBS raised shares of E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of E-Trade to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of E-Trade from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of E-Trade from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

E-Trade opened at $63.87 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. E-Trade has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. E-Trade had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. E-Trade’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that E-Trade will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Trade Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

