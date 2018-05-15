Neuburgh Advisers LLC Boosts Position in The Chemours Company (CC)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $12,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Clearbridge LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In related news, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $10,101,620.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,270.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $2,185,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,977 shares of company stock worth $14,681,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Chemours in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

The Chemours opened at $50.99 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.96. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.