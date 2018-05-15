Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 74,670 Shares of Qualys (QLYS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,670 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 7.10% of Qualys worth $199,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Qualys opened at $75.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Qualys has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Qualys had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,907.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,480. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. First Analysis reiterated a “weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

