Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $237.30 Million Stake in D. R. Horton (DHI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.43% of D. R. Horton worth $237,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton opened at $43.51 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other D. R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $109,550.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $110,803.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $258,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,461 shares of company stock worth $1,936,266. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho set a $56.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

