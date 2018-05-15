Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $224.46 Million Stake in Textron (TXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 546,506 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.49% of Textron worth $224,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Textron by 33,614.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Textron from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Textron opened at $65.53 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. Textron had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Textron will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.27%.

In other Textron news, insider Frank T. Connor sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $5,039,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,202,674.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $738,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,050,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.