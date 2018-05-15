NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Announces Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.40.

NetSol Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.94% of NetSol Technologies worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

