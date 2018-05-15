Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NETS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NETS. Zacks Investment Research raised Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs downgraded Netshoes (CAYMAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) opened at $5.10 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Netshoes has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Netshoes (CAYMAN) (NYSE:NETS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.22). Netshoes (CAYMAN) had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $159.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. equities analysts anticipate that Netshoes will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netshoes (CAYMAN) by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Netshoes (CAYMAN) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Brazil and internationally. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion primarily under the Netshoes and Zattini brands.

