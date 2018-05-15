Netflix (NFLX) Stake Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 44,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $328.53 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $327.14 and a 52-week high of $330.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $266.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on shares of Netflix to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.12.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.75, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $18,022,448.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,230 shares of company stock worth $76,887,839. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

