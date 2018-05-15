Net Element (NETE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 181.44%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

NASDAQ NETE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.79. Net Element has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Get Net Element alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.