Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of UEPS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 785,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,561. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Herman Kotze acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke acquired 4,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $44,775.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 195,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,511 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

