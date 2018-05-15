Net 1 UEPS Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,620 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the average daily volume of 431 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on UEPS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Herman Kotze acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke acquired 4,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $44,775.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 195,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,511 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,164.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 147,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $579.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

