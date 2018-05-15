Nestle (NESN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nestle (VTX: NESN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 97 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 83 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 83 price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Nestle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

5/8/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 95 price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 90 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 81 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 86 price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 90 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 97 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 83 price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 97 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2018 – Nestle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

4/19/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 80 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 74 price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 97 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 81 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 97 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 82 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 80 price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 97 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 82 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Nestle was given a new CHF 95 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nestle traded up CHF 0.06, hitting CHF 76.50, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 15,650,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Nestle SA has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

