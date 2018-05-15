Neogen (NEOG) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Neogen worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen opened at $72.95 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Neogen has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, insider James L. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,163,755 shares in the company, valued at $66,915,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,666 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

