Neogen (NEOG) & Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Head-To-Head Review

Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Neogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Neogen has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Neogen and Achieve Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 4 0 0 2.00 Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neogen presently has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Neogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Neogen is more favorable than Achieve Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 14.82% 11.49% 10.31% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -171.81% -140.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neogen and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $361.59 million 10.41 $43.79 million $0.86 84.83 Achieve Life Sciences $5.06 million 2.96 -$10.58 million N/A N/A

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences.

Summary

Neogen beats Achieve Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

