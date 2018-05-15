Navios Maritime (NM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company engaged in the transport and transshipment of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. It operates in three segments: Drybulk Vessel Operations, Tanker Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Company also engages in operating ports and transfer station terminals and handles vessels, barges, and push boats, as well as operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Navios Maritime opened at $0.83 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $0.83.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.69 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,589 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,504,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 787,238 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

