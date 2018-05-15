Navios Maritime (NM) Issues Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Shares of NYSE:NM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 8,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,275. The company has a market cap of $94.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.69. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NM. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,504,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 787,238 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $279,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,951,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NM shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Clarkson Capital upgraded Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.