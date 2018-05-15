Navigators Group (NAVG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Navigators Group, Inc. is a holding company with twelve active wholly owned subsidiaries. They primarily write marine, onshore energy, engineering and construction insurance, and a contractors’ general liability program. As underwritten by Navigators, marine insurance includes hull, energy, liability and cargo; onshore energy primarily covers property damage with an emphasis on the oil and petrochemical sectors; and engineering and construction primarily covers construction projects including machinery, equipment and loss of use due to delays. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NAVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Navigators Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navigators Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigators Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

NAVG stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Navigators Group has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Navigators Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.53 million. sell-side analysts predict that Navigators Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $113,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,096 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,449,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,136,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,324,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,001,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,776,000 after purchasing an additional 228,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

