NavCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $64.28 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00012275 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00069247 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00141862 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00039749 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00610605 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 62,838,963 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

