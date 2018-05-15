Natus Medical (BABY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

BABY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 219,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,317. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.49. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.91 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 15,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $511,728.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Hawkins sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $5,355,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,757 shares in the company, valued at $22,985,756.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,358 shares of company stock worth $5,993,649. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natus Medical by 81.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

