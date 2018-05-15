National Vision (EYE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to see several tailwinds to revenue growth and, despite trading at a premium valuation, we would use the weakness YTD as an incremental opportunity to accumulate (-21.3% vs. S&P 500 +1.4%). 1Q is EYE’s largest quarter, but there has recently been some noise as the timing of tax refunds continues to elongate the peak selling season. We believe it is prudent to look at the performance of the business in 1H18 vs. 1H17. In 1Q17, EYE experienced its slowest quarter of consolidated comp growth (+4.4%; AB +6.9%; EGW +3.9%). Important to our L-T thesis, EYE experienced strong demand in 2Q17 (+9.1% consolidated comp growth; AB +12.2%; EGW +9.2%), demonstrating the non-discretionary nature of the business. Weather was also a slight headwind in the quarter. We now expect 80bps of QoQ consolidated comp acceleration in 2Q18, resulting in a +5.0% comp in 1H18.””

Separately, Wells Fargo set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of EYE traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 825,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,333. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.32. National Vision has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 9,632,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $305,146,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 7,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $227,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,870,180 shares of company stock valued at $376,047,302. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,306,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,439,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 737,515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,732,000 after purchasing an additional 630,425 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 835,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 603,867 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

