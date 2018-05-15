National Vision (EYE) PT Set at $40.00 by Wells Fargo

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given a $40.00 target price by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of National Vision traded down $1.03, hitting $31.97, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 825,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,334. National Vision has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 60.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.97 million. National Vision’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 7,166 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $227,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 1,877,951 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $59,493,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,870,180 shares of company stock valued at $376,047,302 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $267,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

