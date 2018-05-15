National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $41.42

Shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.42 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 2111535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.55, a PEG ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. sell-side analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. National Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $1,659,628.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,030.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $264,632.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

