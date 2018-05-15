National Instruments (NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $66,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,535.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.99. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in National Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Instruments by 44.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in National Instruments by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

