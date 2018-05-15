National Grid plc (NGG) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $70,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 645.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 905,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 783,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 234,773 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,162,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. 491,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,940. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.42. National Grid has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.