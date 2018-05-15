National Grid (NG) Given a GBX 870 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 870 ($11.80) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,008 ($13.67) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 877 ($11.90) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($14.24) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 830 ($11.26) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 930.75 ($12.63).

NG stock opened at GBX 851.30 ($11.55) on Monday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 733 ($9.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.88).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

