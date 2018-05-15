National Bank Financial Trims Medical Facilities (DR) Target Price to C$14.00

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DR. CIBC increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Medical Facilities from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.10.

TSE DR opened at C$13.64 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of C$11.14 and a twelve month high of C$16.88.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$123.40 million during the quarter. Medical Facilities had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.43%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

