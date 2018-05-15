National Bank Financial Lowers Spartan Energy (SPE) to Tender

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have C$6.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Spartan Energy from an outperform rating to a tender rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Spartan Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Spartan Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.15.

Get Spartan Energy alerts:

Shares of SPE opened at C$6.44 on Friday. Spartan Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.03 and a 12-month high of C$7.65.

Spartan Energy (TSE:SPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.60 million. Spartan Energy had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

In other Spartan Energy news, insider Albert Jason Stark sold 21,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$140,654.88.

Spartan Energy Company Profile

Spartan Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada and the United States. The company's principal properties include the southeast Saskatchewan properties, which consist of approximately 402,449 net acres of land focused primarily on conventional open-hole horizontal wells drilled on Mississippian oil plays, such as the Frobisher, Alida, Souris Valley, Tilston, Midale, and Ratcliffe formations; and west central Saskatchewan property that comprises approximately 37,633 net acres of land targeting the Viking formation.

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.