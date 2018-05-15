National Bank Financial Cuts Freshii (FRII) Price Target to C$9.00

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Freshii from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

FRII stock opened at C$6.30 on Friday. Freshii has a 1-year low of C$5.28 and a 1-year high of C$13.55.

Freshii Inc develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, and frozen yogurt. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 367 stores operated by franchise partners in 16 countries, as well as 3 company-owned stores located in Canada.

