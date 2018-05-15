National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of C$82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.45 million.
Horizon North Logistics opened at C$2.43 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.
About Horizon North Logistics
Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Camps & Catering, Rentals & Logistics, and Modular Solutions segments. It offers workforce accommodations and camp management, camp rental, and catering services, as well as manufactures and sells camps; and remote power and energy generation systems.
