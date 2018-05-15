National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of C$82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.45 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNL. Scotiabank raised shares of Horizon North Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon North Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

Horizon North Logistics opened at C$2.43 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Horizon North Logistics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Camps & Catering, Rentals & Logistics, and Modular Solutions segments. It offers workforce accommodations and camp management, camp rental, and catering services, as well as manufactures and sells camps; and remote power and energy generation systems.

