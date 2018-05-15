Natera (NTRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

NTRA opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.07. Natera has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 752.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Natera by 62.9% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Natera by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 585,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Natera by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

