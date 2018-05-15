Namecoin (NMC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $136,982.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00024661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, YoBit, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. Namecoin has a total market cap of $30.78 million and $136,982.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,480.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.37 or 0.15707200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034368 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00185004 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.01476280 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014714 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002430 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Poloniex, BX Thailand, WEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

