MyoKardia (MYOK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of MyoKardia worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYOK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MyoKardia by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,859,000 after acquiring an additional 521,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MyoKardia in the fourth quarter worth $20,661,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MyoKardia by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 863,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,363,000 after acquiring an additional 466,232 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MyoKardia by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 710,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in MyoKardia in the fourth quarter worth $6,206,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MyoKardia stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 3.66. MyoKardia has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. MyoKardia had a negative net margin of 235.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. equities research analysts forecast that MyoKardia will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered MyoKardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on MyoKardia from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other MyoKardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $74,355.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

