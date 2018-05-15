Murphy USA (MUSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Brokerages expect Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Murphy USA reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA will report full year sales of $14.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Murphy USA.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 price target on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.02 per share, with a total value of $499,299.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy USA (MUSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.